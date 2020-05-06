Overview of Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD

Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Calibuso works at New Lots Avenue Family Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.