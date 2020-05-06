Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calibuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD
Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Calibuso works at
Dr. Calibuso's Office Locations
-
1
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center Community Care465 New Lots Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-8950Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Calibuso?
She is my sons doctor since he was 3 weeks old and was my old one pediatrician as well, I have to say I am so proud and happy for that she makes me feel comfortable in every visit and her attention to my son it's always being wonderful, she really cares about him treating him great and like a friend, I love Dr. Calibuso always there when we need her. She really cares about her patients. I will never change my sons doctor.
About Dr. Violeta Calibuso, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1215984588
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calibuso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calibuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calibuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calibuso works at
Dr. Calibuso speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Calibuso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calibuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calibuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calibuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.