Dr. Vipulkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vipulkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Vipulkumar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dickinson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baroda Medical College|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Vipulkumar G Patel MD3828 Hughes Ct Ste 105, Dickinson, TX 77539 Directions (281) 317-4689Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for years and referred Bennis P.. to him as well.
About Dr. Vipulkumar Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Maharaja Sayajirao University India
- Baroda Medical College|Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
