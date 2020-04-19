Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD
Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Georgia Neurological Surgery and Comprehensive Spine2142 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-6881Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr V operated on my spine at Emory Johns Creek. It was a complicated surgery as I spent a week in the hospital. Dr V did an amazing job, his ability to communicate was outstanding. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1386930170
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
