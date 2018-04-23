Dr. Virgil Willard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgil Willard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Virgil Willard, MD
Dr. Virgil Willard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Willard works at
Dr. Willard's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Plastic Surgery,PA1011 N Lindsay St Ste 202, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 889-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?
I love this man. His attitude makes you extremely comfortable with the body you’re not exactly comfortable with to begin with... In fact, going to contact his office to schedule additional procedures due to weight loss. I’m tired carrying around excess pounds of loose skin!
About Dr. Virgil Willard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548254477
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Hosp/Bowman Gray
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- N.C. State
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.