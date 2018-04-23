See All Plastic Surgeons in High Point, NC
Dr. Virgil Willard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Virgil Willard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small High Point, NC
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Virgil Willard, MD

Dr. Virgil Willard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Willard works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery,PA in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Willard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery,PA
    1011 N Lindsay St Ste 202, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 889-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?

    Apr 23, 2018
    I love this man. His attitude makes you extremely comfortable with the body you’re not exactly comfortable with to begin with... In fact, going to contact his office to schedule additional procedures due to weight loss. I’m tired carrying around excess pounds of loose skin!
    Independence VA — Apr 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Virgil Willard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Virgil Willard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Willard to family and friends

    Dr. Willard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Willard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Virgil Willard, MD.

    About Dr. Virgil Willard, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548254477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bapt Hosp/Bowman Gray
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • N.C. State
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virgil Willard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willard works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery,PA in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Willard’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Virgil Willard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.