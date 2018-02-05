Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Garay, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Garay, MD
Dr. Virginia Garay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garay works at
Dr. Garay's Office Locations
-
1
Seton Family of Doctors1500 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garay?
I have seen FOUR separate psychiatrist over the years, every other Doc wanted to throw pills at me, attempting to get the 'right mix.' None of them actually getting to know me and my specific issues/needs. Dr. Garay takes the time to REALLY understand her patient. I have recommended her to three friends which agree. She actually knows me better than I know myself. A my psychiatrist should, after all that's why it takes a minimum of 12+ year in school to obtain a license! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Virginia Garay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184805467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garay works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.