Dr. Mills accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virginia Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Mills, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
Salon 180 Angels Inc2580 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste D, Houston, TX 77068 Directions (281) 919-2190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virginia Mills, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972676633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Mills works at
