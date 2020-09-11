Overview of Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD

Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Quinones-Pagan works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.