Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD

Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD

Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Quinones-Pagan works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quinones-Pagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2817
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2812
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    It wasn’t rushed and my questions were answered properly. Her resident did an awesome job with examination and finding background information. I loved the visit.
    Meleah Ojeda — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Virmarie Quinones-Pagan, MD

    • Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1013944701
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Medical School
    • VA HealthCare System
    • University of Puerto Rico
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

