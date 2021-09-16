Dr. Vishal Mehta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Mehta, DO
Overview of Dr. Vishal Mehta, DO
Dr. Vishal Mehta, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore Maryland
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine of New York984 N Broadway Ste 306, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 369-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr. Mehta is a very professional and attentive specialist. Knowledgeable and innovative. Best of all he listens and understands what’s important to you. His staff is very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended, have referred my patients, family and friends to him and his practice. Top notch specialist and person. All stars all around.
About Dr. Vishal Mehta, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1154680478
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore Maryland
- Northwell Health- Plainview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.