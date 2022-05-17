Dr. Vito Quatela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quatela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vito Quatela, MD
Overview of Dr. Vito Quatela, MD
Dr. Vito Quatela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Quatela's Office Locations
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery973 E East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery973 East Ave # 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m thrilled with my new youthful appearance. Dr. Quatela did a fabulous job with my face and neck lift along with a temporal lift. I’m so happy that my family physician Dr. Roopa Korni highly recommended that I have Dr. Quatela do my surgery. She had seen the great results Dr. Quatela had done on one of her other patients. I highly recommend Dr. Quatela and all of his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Vito Quatela, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University|Tulane Univ Sch Med|Tulane University
- Med Center Hospital Vermont|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
