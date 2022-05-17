See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Vito Quatela, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (52)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vito Quatela, MD

Dr. Vito Quatela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Quatela works at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quatela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery
    973 E East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-1000
  2. 2
    Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery
    973 East Ave # 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 17, 2022
    I’m thrilled with my new youthful appearance. Dr. Quatela did a fabulous job with my face and neck lift along with a temporal lift. I’m so happy that my family physician Dr. Roopa Korni highly recommended that I have Dr. Quatela do my surgery. She had seen the great results Dr. Quatela had done on one of her other patients. I highly recommend Dr. Quatela and all of his wonderful staff.
    Yvonne Morris-Edinger — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Vito Quatela, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1699715151
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health And Science University|Tulane Univ Sch Med|Tulane University
    • Med Center Hospital Vermont|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vito Quatela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quatela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quatela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quatela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quatela works at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Quatela’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Quatela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quatela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quatela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quatela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

