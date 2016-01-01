Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivian Le, DO
Overview of Dr. Vivian Le, DO
Dr. Vivian Le, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Le's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
- 2 675 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 420&430, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (424) 284-2440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
About Dr. Vivian Le, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285080986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.