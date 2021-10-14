Dr. Vivian Sorkin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Sorkin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Sorkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waldorf, MD.
Dr. Sorkin works at
Locations
-
1
Fusion Dental - Waldorf2992 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 786-3676Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome dentist. Very patient, kind and thorough
About Dr. Vivian Sorkin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295817534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorkin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorkin works at
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.