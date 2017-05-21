Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Viviana Suaya, MD a professional corporation,Los Angeles, CA10436 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3005, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (213) 394-8500
I am presently a patient of Dr. Suaya and I thoroughly enjoy having her to talk with about the direction of my life. She strengthens me with her positive, understanding and compassionate listening ear. She always encourages me in my attempts to stay positive, realizing that many people are dealing with the same types of stressful situations in our society. I always feel refreshed and invigorated after meeting with her; and she is an attractive, lovely person.
Dr. Suaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
