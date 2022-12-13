Dr. W Guffey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Guffey, DMD
Dr. W Guffey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Mountain View Family Dental459 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 672-2173Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
just sat down with me and explained everything well. worked with my situation with top of the line professionalism. thanks doc!
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1053318873
Dr. Guffey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guffey accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guffey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Guffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.