Dr. W Priebe, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. W Priebe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Priebe works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Gallbladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 20, 2021
    After many years of suffering. Dr. Priebe came to my rescue and gave me the correct diagnosis that many other doctors had missed. He literally saved my life. I have been a patient of his for going on 3o years. I hope he never retires.
    R.Daugherty — Feb 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. W Priebe, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659358877
    Education & Certifications

    • QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Primary Care
