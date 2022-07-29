Dr. W Garner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Garner, DMD
Overview
Dr. W Garner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Garner works at
Locations
Five Points Dental1200 20th St S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 350-9520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and hygienists are so nice and friendly. Dr. Garner is great!
About Dr. W Garner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garner works at
Dr. Garner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
