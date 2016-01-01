Overview

Dr. Wael Eid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aleppo University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Eid works at United Critical Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.