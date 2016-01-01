Dr. Wael Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Eid, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Eid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aleppo University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
United Critical Care Lung and Sleep Medicine6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 476-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wael Eid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Aleppo University
Dr. Eid speaks Arabic.
