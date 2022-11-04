Overview

Dr. Wai Ben Chan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.