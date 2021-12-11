See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Griffin works at Dermatology Boutique LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Boutique LLC
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1490, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 523-4223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437141728
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Griffin works at Dermatology Boutique LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

