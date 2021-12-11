Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Boutique LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1490, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 523-4223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
My father, who is in his 90s, had two skin checks with Dr. Griffin. in a 3-year period Both appointments were on time and handled in a professional manner. At the second appointment, he had two facial basal-cell cancers. Ours was the last appointment of the day so Dr Griffin graciously took additional time to remove both so we saved a return trip. It's not easy getting a 90 year old to doctor appointments! One was removed by scalpel and one (under the eye) by laser with both procedures taking less than 30 minutes. Both healed quickly despite haphazard at-home care. We got the stitches out 7-days later. Dr Griffin and her staff are caring individuals and pleasant to work with. We will be back.
About Dr. Wakitha Griffin, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437141728
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.