Dr. Waldemar Riefkohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riefkohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waldemar Riefkohl, MD
Overview of Dr. Waldemar Riefkohl, MD
Dr. Waldemar Riefkohl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pinehurst, NC.
Dr. Riefkohl works at
Dr. Riefkohl's Office Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riefkohl?
Dr. Riefkohl did an excellent job of diagnosing my sinus infection and prescribing the proper medication. The medicine began to help me in less than 24 hours. I look forward to continue working with him and his staff.
About Dr. Waldemar Riefkohl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184887234
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riefkohl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riefkohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riefkohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riefkohl works at
Dr. Riefkohl has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riefkohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Riefkohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riefkohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riefkohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riefkohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.