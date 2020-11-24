See All Psychiatrists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (18)
Arlington, VA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD

Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Lyerly IV works at Columbia Associates in Psychiatry PC in Arlington, VA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyerly IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Associates in Psychiatry PC
    2501 N Glebe Rd Ste 303, Arlington, VA 22207 (301) 984-9791
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Potomac Psychiatry
    5920 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 (301) 984-9791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 24, 2020
    J - Woodbridge, VA — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912919267
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
