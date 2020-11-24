Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyerly IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walker Lyerly IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Columbia Associates in Psychiatry PC2501 N Glebe Rd Ste 303, Arlington, VA 22207 Directions (301) 984-9791Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Potomac Psychiatry5920 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 984-9791
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Lyerly carefully reviewed every aspect of my health to help diagnose my problem. He listened! (I have ADD, Anxiety and Depression) He’s made a big positive impact on my quality of life. I would strongly recommend him to other patients who are looking for an experienced psychiatrist who uses his knowledge and ability to help me recognize how I can make meaningful changes in my life with both therapy and medication to get better. I am so grateful.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1912919267
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lyerly IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyerly IV accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyerly IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyerly IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyerly IV.
