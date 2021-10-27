Dr. Plante accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wally Plante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wally Plante, MD
Dr. Wally Plante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middleburg, FL.
Dr. Plante works at
Dr. Plante's Office Locations
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County1670 St Vincents Way, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 308-7959
Pure Healthcare of Florida LLC28420 Bonita Crossings Blvd Unit 100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 235-0385
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the BEST Neurologist Iv ever seen! He’s the best and has helped me sooo much!!!
About Dr. Wally Plante, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558772061
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plante works at
Dr. Plante has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Syphilis Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Plante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plante.
