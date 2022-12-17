See All Psychiatrists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (146)
Map Pin Small Saint Petersburg, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD

Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Griffith Jr works at David S Cubito Psyd Plc. in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffith Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David S Cubito Psyd Plc.
    5565 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 577-1203
  2. 2
    8916 77th Ter E Unit 105, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 577-1203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr Griffith is the best. Concerned, involved, and has helped me immensely. Would never consider another psych.
    Matthew B — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD
    About Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780792374
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith Jr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

