Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD
Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Griffith Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Griffith Jr's Office Locations
-
1
David S Cubito Psyd Plc.5565 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 577-1203
- 2 8916 77th Ter E Unit 105, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (727) 577-1203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith Jr?
Dr Griffith is the best. Concerned, involved, and has helped me immensely. Would never consider another psych.
About Dr. Walter Griffith Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780792374
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith Jr works at
Dr. Griffith Jr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.