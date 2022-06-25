See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD

Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Smithwick IV works at Knauer/Smithwick Ophtham Assocs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smithwick IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Knauer & Smithwick Ophthalmology Associates PA
    2535 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-6548
  2. 2
    Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside
    1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-6548
  3. 3
    Uf Health Jacksonville
    655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 244-5594
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    905 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 269-0989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion

Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Tear Duct Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2022
    DR. Smithwick has treated me for a serious facial, eye injury over the last year and several surgeries. I have never had a more professional, dedicated, kind and caring doctor…..ever. He has guided me through a difficult, frightening time with skill and care that have always left me comfortable and confident. His staff are all excellent, too. Just as compassionate and professional in all their duties. I cannot recommend Dr. Smithwick too highly. Aside, I initially went to another surgeon, and the experience was very, very poor so that I immediately left and went to Dr. Smithwick.
    S. Petteway-Miller — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144292202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smithwick IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smithwick IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smithwick IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smithwick IV has seen patients for Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smithwick IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smithwick IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithwick IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithwick IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithwick IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

