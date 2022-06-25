Overview of Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD

Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Smithwick IV works at Knauer/Smithwick Ophtham Assocs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.