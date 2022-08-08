Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Ward Dean, MD is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Alternative Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kyung Book University College Of Medicine (Ms, Physiology).
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
Ward Dean MD6708 Plantation Rd Ste C-1, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 912-6981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a follower of Dr. Dean since the 1980’s. A patient for 6 years now. I am healthier at 62 than I was at 42. All blood markers have gone from horrible to wonderful. Dr. Dean understands how the body is supposed to work in a healthy state and treats yo to be healthy and long lived. He puts you on a road to a long and active health span. Traditional medicine just waits until disease is critical and then just tries to stop it. Never paying attention to the underlying causes that got the person to that stage to begin with. Prevention vs. trestmeant. Dr. Dean is the best!
About Dr. Ward Dean, MD
- Alternative Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1871877191
Education & Certifications
- Canadian Submarine and Diving Medical Officer Course
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Kyung Book University College Of Medicine (Ms, Physiology)
- U.S. Military Academy
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
