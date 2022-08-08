See All Other Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Ward Dean, MD

Alternative Medicine
4.6 (20)
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ward Dean, MD is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Alternative Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kyung Book University College Of Medicine (Ms, Physiology).

Dr. Dean works at Ward Dean, MD in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ward Dean MD
    Ward Dean MD
6708 Plantation Rd Ste C-1, Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 912-6981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2022
I have been a follower of Dr. Dean since the 1980's. A patient for 6 years now. I am healthier at 62 than I was at 42. All blood markers have gone from horrible to wonderful. Dr. Dean understands how the body is supposed to work in a healthy state and treats yo to be healthy and long lived. He puts you on a road to a long and active health span. Traditional medicine just waits until disease is critical and then just tries to stop it. Never paying attention to the underlying causes that got the person to that stage to begin with. Prevention vs. trestmeant. Dr. Dean is the best!
    About Dr. Ward Dean, MD

    • Alternative Medicine
    • English, Korean
    • 1871877191
    Education & Certifications

    • Canadian Submarine and Diving Medical Officer Course
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    • Kyung Book University College Of Medicine (Ms, Physiology)
    • U.S. Military Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

