Dr. Warren Neely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
San Antonio Office4410 Medical Dr Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Neely with severe right interior leg pain groin to foot. Since I do have severe scoliosis, but by Grace have great movement and flexibility from walking, yoga & swimming..... Dr Neely was the 3rd spinal MD who I saw. He took the time to go through my MRI with me and said, "The problem in leg is not in your back. In fact tho you have 45 degree curvatures, you have mobility. The problem is not in your back!" I went back to my Primary Care Provider who actually listens and I got an ultrasound of my pelvis and had 2 water cysts, ovary and tube, from other health incidents. I had robotic laser surgery with Susan Crockett, OBGYN and I got totally well. Dr Neely is a good diagnostician. He even disc replacement for one of my fellow teachers.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Neely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neely has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.
