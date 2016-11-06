Dr. Warren Paroly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paroly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Paroly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Warren Paroly, MD
Dr. Warren Paroly, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Paroly's Office Locations
North County Oncology Med Grp3617 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Paroly for 26 years since my diagnosis of B-Cell Lymphoma. He is very caring and compassionate. My cancer has returned 9 times. I am still here and doing pretty well. I have been treated with three experimental drugs that were administered under his direction. A very good Doctor and person. I highly recommend him. Treve Smith
About Dr. Warren Paroly, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306981527
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paroly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paroly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paroly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paroly has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paroly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paroly speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paroly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paroly.
