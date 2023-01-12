See All General Dentists in Howell, NJ
Dr. Warren Ravner, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (356)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Warren Ravner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Howell, NJ. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Jewish Hospital

Dr. Ravner works at Warren Ravner, DMD in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Ravner, DMD
    4507 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3478
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Disorders
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 356 ratings
    Patient Ratings (356)
    5 Star
    (349)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    first time i didnt feel the drilling
    Anonymous — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Warren Ravner, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457559056
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Jewish Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Ravner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ravner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    356 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

