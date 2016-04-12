Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD
Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations
Valley of the Sun Dermatology Inc.8406 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 235-5888Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arizona Manual Therapy Centers Pllc16700 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 235-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The only specialist I've seen, among over a dozen, who really listened and developed a plan to systematically fine solutions. Brilliant, sometimes a bit curt, but listens and acts. He's an excellent physician.
About Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053371153
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
