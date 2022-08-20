See All Podiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Warren Windram, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Windram, DPM

Dr. Warren Windram, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Windram works at Broward Health Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Windram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Sports Medicine
    1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 271-2992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Warren Windram, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407819949
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

