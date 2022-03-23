See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD

Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

Dr. Szeremeta works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szeremeta's Office Locations

    Pediatrix Surgery of Houston
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Plainview Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Ashley Sauceda — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • 1013905173
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    • Henry Ford Health System|Henry Ford Hospital
    • Christiana Hosp-Med Ctr Del|Medical Center Of Delaware
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeremeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szeremeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szeremeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szeremeta works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Szeremeta’s profile.

    Dr. Szeremeta has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szeremeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Szeremeta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szeremeta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szeremeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szeremeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

