Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD
Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
Dr. Szeremeta works at
Dr. Szeremeta's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Surgery of Houston400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3887
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Plainview Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Szeremeta is the best!!!!! He did a lip and tongue revision in the OR with my 3 month old. She literally had no pain and ate normal after the procedure. She went from being colicky to normal! I wish I had done it way sooner. I did the procedure with my first son with a different ENT who did the procedure in office. My son was in pain for weeks, I had to so painful exercises with his mouth and tongue. It was traumatizing to say the least. I didn’t do the procedure with my second son because I was so fearful of the outcome. I chose to do it with my daughter because Dr szeremeta walked us through the process, was kind, and honest. The procedure went exactly as he described. It was short, my daughter showed no signs of pain, and ate better than ever right out of the OR. Her colicky symptoms almost completely went away. She was taking in so much less air with her feedings. I have more positive things I can say! He’s just amazing! He’s the only ENT I will take my kids to see.
About Dr. Wasyl Szeremeta, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1013905173
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Henry Ford Health System|Henry Ford Hospital
- Christiana Hosp-Med Ctr Del|Medical Center Of Delaware
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
