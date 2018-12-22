Dr. Dealwis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watutantrige Dealwis, MD
Overview of Dr. Watutantrige Dealwis, MD
Dr. Watutantrige Dealwis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Colombo Sri Lanka and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dealwis' Office Locations
Valley Hospital Psychiatry223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8586
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dealwis is a superior psychiatrist. My mentor. Dr Suzanne Goldwert
About Dr. Watutantrige Dealwis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Colombo Sri Lanka
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dealwis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dealwis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dealwis.
