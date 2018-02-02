Dr. Knoll Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM
Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Anne Arundel Podiatry128 Lubrano Dr Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-8223
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
High likelihood for recommending family and friends to Dr. Knoll. I already have and they are as satisfied as I am with his professionalism, knowledge and personable demeanor. He listened to all my foot ailments and treated my conditions appropriately. Josephine C. / Annapolis, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Swedish
- 1134114390
Dr. Knoll Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoll Jr speaks Swedish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll Jr.
