Overview

Dr. Wayne Li, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.