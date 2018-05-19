Dr. Wee Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wee Jung, MD
Dr. Wee Jung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.
Harris Medical Services LLC3328 Jenkins Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 825-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jung is amazing! Everyone in her office is great as well. I have worked at TCThompson children’s hospital as a nurse and always heard great things about Dr. Jung and had wonderful interactions with her. When I found out I was pregnant I immediately knew I wanted my daughter to go to this office. The providers and staff are very patient and thorough. They take time to listen and answer any and all questions and help a new mom navigate motherhood. I cannot say enough good things about them!
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University of TN Memphis
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
