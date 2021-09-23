Dr. Wei Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Gao, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Gao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Second Shanghai Med Coll and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Sam W Gao, MD912 Wright St Ste D, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 277-1861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gao is always my trustable family doctor. He could quickly determine what were my health problems and gave the right medicines to take care of issues.
About Dr. Wei Gao, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1891748711
Education & Certifications
- Second Shanghai Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gao speaks Chinese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.