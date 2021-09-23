Overview

Dr. Wei Gao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Second Shanghai Med Coll and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gao works at GP Health Clinic, PLLC in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.