Dr. Weigang Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Weigang Tong, MD
Dr. Weigang Tong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from West China University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong's Office Locations
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
New Mexico Cancer Center4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8171
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Tong , he is kind, thorough and genuine.
About Dr. Weigang Tong, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1730318015
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- West China University of Medical Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.