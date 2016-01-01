See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Wendell Bobb, MD

Sleep Medicine
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wendell Bobb, MD

Dr. Wendell Bobb, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Bobb works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bobb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 908-2580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EMG (Electromyography)
Sleep Apnea
Myelopathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Sleep Apnea
Myelopathy

EMG (Electromyography)
Sleep Apnea
Myelopathy
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Craniopharyngioma
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Sleep Study
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Stroke
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Wendell Bobb, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811139199
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendell Bobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bobb accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bobb works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bobb’s profile.

    Dr. Bobb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

