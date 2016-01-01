Overview of Dr. Wendy Garrity, MD

Dr. Wendy Garrity, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC



Dr. Garrity works at Pediatric and Adolescent Health Partners PC in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.