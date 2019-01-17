Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Levine, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Wendy S Levine, MD1275 Post Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-0880
She is a very intelligent and caring doctor. Our family has worked with her for a number of years, helping us with our daughter who is on the autism spectrum. Her office is understated and there is no office staff, which is great because it is easy to reach her directly.
About Dr. Wendy Levine, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1790992196
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
