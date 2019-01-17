See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Wendy Levine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wendy Levine, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CT
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wendy Levine, MD

Dr. Wendy Levine, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Levine works at WENDY S LEVINE, MD in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wendy S Levine, MD
    1275 Post Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 259-0880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?

Jan 17, 2019
She is a very intelligent and caring doctor. Our family has worked with her for a number of years, helping us with our daughter who is on the autism spectrum. Her office is understated and there is no office staff, which is great because it is easy to reach her directly.
— Jan 17, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Wendy Levine, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wendy Levine, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levine to family and friends

Dr. Levine's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Levine

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wendy Levine, MD.

About Dr. Wendy Levine, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790992196
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levine works at WENDY S LEVINE, MD in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

Dr. Levine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Wendy Levine, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.