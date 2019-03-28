Dr. Wendy Schuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Schuen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Schuen, MD is a Dermatologist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Dr. Schuen works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center LLC5040 Forest Dr Ste 150, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 585-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuen?
Dr. Schuen was both very professional and accommodating when I visited late last year. I will be going back periodically.
About Dr. Wendy Schuen, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336131127
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- COLUMBIA UNION COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuen works at
Dr. Schuen has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.