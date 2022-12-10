Overview

Dr. Wes Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Powell works at Wes Powell MD in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.