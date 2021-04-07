See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Blackwood works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macon
    1062 Forsyth St Ste 3A, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Very personable. Explains all questions and talks to the patient, when of age ,and not over him or her. Explains tests and results.
    — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Wesley Blackwood, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093930208
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
