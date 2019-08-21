Overview

Dr. Wesley Klein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Trinity Health of New England Medical Group - Internal Medicine in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.