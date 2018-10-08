See All Rheumatologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD

Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Mizutani works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mizutani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2018
    Dr Mizutani has been my Rheumatologist for about 5 years. I could see his knowledge and experience right away in my first visit. He understands the pain we go through and he is gentle in his care. I have seen 7 other rheumatologists since 1990.
    Ray Martinez in Stanton, CA — Oct 08, 2018
    Rheumatology
    English
    1699774919
    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizutani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizutani works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mizutani’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizutani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizutani.

