Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD
Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Mizutani works at
Dr. Mizutani's Office Locations
-
1
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mizutani?
Dr Mizutani has been my Rheumatologist for about 5 years. I could see his knowledge and experience right away in my first visit. He understands the pain we go through and he is gentle in his care. I have seen 7 other rheumatologists since 1990.
About Dr. Wesley Mizutani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1699774919
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizutani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizutani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizutani works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizutani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.