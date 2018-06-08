See All Plastic Surgeons in Conroe, TX
Dr. Wesley Myers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Myers, MD

Dr. Wesley Myers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Myers works at Wesley Myers MD in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

    Wesley Myers MD
    100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 213, Conroe, TX 77304 (936) 246-0728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2018
    Dr. Myers has performed two cosmetic procedures and several injections for me. I fully trust his medical opinions and capabilities. He is conservative and very detailed, as a cosmetic surgeon should be! Also, his staff is very friendly and personable.
    Katy Scott in Cleveland — Jun 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wesley Myers, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497959076
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
    • University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School-Galveston
    • University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

