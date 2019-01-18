Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD
Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Papillion, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Smeal works at
Dr. Smeal's Office Locations
-
1
Alegent Creighton Sports and Spine Rehab Clinic11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 898-2520
-
2
CHI Health16940 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 898-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smeal?
I have used Dr. Smeal for various rehabilitation's at Lakeside Wellness Center. I have always appreciated how he takes the time to explain the problem, the treatment & the goals he has for me. His kindness and listening skills add up to a good bedside manner is an added plus to how very competent he is. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144338286
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
- Rehab Inst Nwstn University
- Creighton University Med Coll Ctr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smeal works at
Dr. Smeal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smeal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.