Overview of Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD

Dr. Wesley Smeal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Papillion, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Smeal works at CHI Health in Papillion, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.