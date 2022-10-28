Book an Appointment

Dr. Wilbur Bowne, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (106)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wilbur Bowne, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Bowne works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wilbur Bowne, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790762516
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City University of New York
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilbur Bowne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bowne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowne works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bowne’s profile.

    Dr. Bowne has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

