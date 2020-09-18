See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (21)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD

Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Talavera works at NYU Langone Medical Associates Chelsea in New York, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talavera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snore Anesthesia PC
    275 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 660-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New York Doctors Primary and Pulmonary Care
    205 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 213-3073
  3. 3
    New York Doctors Primary and Pulmonary Care
    5314 Roosevelt Ave # 33, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 639-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly - Bronchitis - Emphysema Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 18, 2020
    The best doctor I know. He is my primary doctor for more than 15 years. He takes time with each patient and that’s what many people don’t understand. I don’t mind to wait. I am happy with his plan of treatment for many health issues. His referrals are with high quality professionals and hospitals. What else you can ask for?
    — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275693012
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Chief Resident
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York CUNY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talavera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talavera has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talavera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Talavera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talavera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talavera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talavera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

