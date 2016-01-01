Dr. William Atallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Atallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Atallah, MD
Dr. William Atallah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Atallah works at
Dr. Atallah's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Urology Associates425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Atallah, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285992842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atallah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atallah works at
Dr. Atallah has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.