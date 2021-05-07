Overview of Dr. William Baird, DO

Dr. William Baird, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Baird works at Family Medical Walk In Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Nixa, MO and Republic, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.